Fed's Three Rate Cuts Always Favor The Stock Market: Research

The U.S. stock market has reacted positively to the 0.25% rate cut announced by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

What Happened

The Federal Reserve cut the interest rate for the third time this year in a well-anticipated move, as the global economy maintains a slowdown.

The U.S. economy also showed a lesser slowdown at 1.9% growth in the third quarter than the 1.6% growth anticipated by economists.

Market Reaction

S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) traded at 0.33% gain, closing at a record high of 3,046.77 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) closed the day at 0.43% gain.

NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) added 0.33% as well, closing at 8,303.98.

Third Time's A Charm

Data from LPL Financial shows that the market always extends its gain in the six and twelve months period whenever the Fed makes three interest rate cuts in the same year, as reported by MarketWatch.

S&P 500 gained, on average, 10% over a half-year period and 20% over a year, when similar cuts were made in 1975, 1996, and 1998, LPL data shows.

“We’ve seen periods of economic slowdowns that had three consecutive 25 basis pointcuts, most recently in the mid- and late 1990s,” Ryan Detrick, LPL’s senior market strategist, told MarketWatch. “The good news is the economy accelerated after the slowdowns and stocks did quite as well.”

What's Next

The Federal Reserve has signaled that another interest rate cut won’t be coming soon, according to CNBC.

Analysts expressed a belief that the Fed will respond by cutting rates if the market becomes bearish again, apprehending an economic slump.

“It’s the willingness of the Fed to indicate continued flexibility,” Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, told Reuters. “They said they remain open to what the data shows them. Flexibility is what the market wants to see.”