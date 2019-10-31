Alibaba Seeks $15B to List in Hong Kong

Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is preparing to list its shares for trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong as early as November, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

What Happened

Alibaba had been planning to list in Hong Kong earlier in the year but suspended its plans because of political unrest in the Chinese special administrative region. The listing, for which Alibaba is seeking to raise between $10 billion and $15 billion, may happen any time after the company’s busy Singles Day on Nov. 11.

Singles Day, or Guanggun Jie, is a Chinese shopping holiday for young people to celebrate the pride of being single. It has grown to be the largest shopping holiday globally, dwarfing combines sales during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States. Last year, Alibaba alone reported sales worth $30 billion on Singles Day, compared to $7.9 billion on Cyber Monday and $6.2 billion on Black Friday. Combined, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were worth $14.1 billion.

Why it Matters

Alibaba’s latest interest in offering its shares for trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange comes after the bourse reviewed its listing rules in 2018 to attract high-profile tech companies looking to go public. The previous listing rules had discouraged Alibaba from listing in the city around the period the company went public on the US-based New York Stock Exchange in 2014. The rules at the time wouldn’t allow Alibaba’s dual-class structure.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) is the city’s most recent high-profile listing. The beer maker raised $5 billion from investors to start trading in Hong Kong in September.

Alibaba stock is up 29.82% since the beginning of the year. The stock gained 0.60% during the last trading session in United States on Oct. 30.