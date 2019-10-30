FreightWaves NOW: Freight Broker Performance And The Drayage Update

In this episode of FreightWaves NOW, Meteorologist Nick Austin tells you about an impending snow storm in the Midwest, FreightCaster Kyle Cunningham dives into our carrier update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Seth Holm talks about ways to measure broker performance, Market Expert Donny Gilbert hits the Boston market for brokers, and Market Expert Henry Byers delivers our Drayage Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay