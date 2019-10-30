Market Overview

FreightWaves NOW: Freight Broker Performance And The Drayage Update
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 30, 2019 3:29pm   Comments
In this episode of FreightWaves NOW, Meteorologist Nick Austin tells you about an impending snow storm in the Midwest, FreightCaster Kyle Cunningham dives into our carrier update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Seth Holm talks about ways to measure broker performance, Market Expert Donny Gilbert hits the Boston market for brokers, and Market Expert Henry Byers delivers our Drayage Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

