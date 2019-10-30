Astros-Nationals Game 7 Tickets: How They Stack Up Against This Decade's Other Championship Games
The Washington Nationals on Tuesday forced a game 7 against the Houston Astros tonight, following a clutch performance by Stephen Strausburg and a handful of key home runs.
Both teams will face off in the 2019 MLB season's last game tonight and last-minute decision makers can score a deal on tickets if they act fast.
The cheapest ticket for game 7 is down 35% from its peak, according to TicketIQ, with tickets available for close to $537.
At publication time, the average ticket price for game 7 is $2,157, the third highest MLB game 7 price this decade, but far behind the historic Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians matchup in 2016.
Average Game 7 Prices This Decade
- 2016 Cubs @ Indians MLB: $3,973
- 2016 Cavs @ Warriors NBA: $3,174
- 2017 Astros @ Dodgers MLB: $2,586
- 2019 Nationals @ Astros MLB: $2,157
- 2014 Giants @ Royals MLB: $1,733
- 2013 Spurs @ Heat NBA: $1,374
- 2011 Rangers @ Cardinals MLB: $949
Related Links:
MLB Might Allow Players To Use Marijuana As Pain Management Next Season
The LeBron James Effect On Ticket Prices
Photo credit: Arturo Pardavila III, Flickr
Posted-In: Chicago Cubs Cleveland Indians Houston Astros TicketIQNews Sports Events General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.