Astros-Nationals Game 7 Tickets: How They Stack Up Against This Decade's Other Championship Games
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 1:22pm   Comments
The Washington Nationals on Tuesday forced a game 7 against the Houston Astros tonight, following a clutch performance by Stephen Strausburg and a handful of key home runs.

Both teams will face off in the 2019 MLB season's last game tonight and last-minute decision makers can score a deal on tickets if they act fast.

The cheapest ticket for game 7 is down 35% from its peak, according to TicketIQ, with tickets available for close to $537.

At publication time, the average ticket price for game 7 is $2,157, the third highest MLB game 7 price this decade, but far behind the historic Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians matchup in 2016.

Average Game 7 Prices This Decade

  • 2016 Cubs @ Indians MLB: $3,973
  • 2016 Cavs @ Warriors NBA: $3,174
  • 2017 Astros @ Dodgers MLB: $2,586
  • 2019 Nationals @ Astros MLB: $2,157
  • 2014 Giants @ Royals MLB: $1,733
  • 2013 Spurs @ Heat NBA: $1,374
  • 2011 Rangers @ Cardinals MLB: $949

Photo credit: Arturo Pardavila III, Flickr

Posted-In: Chicago Cubs Cleveland Indians Houston Astros TicketIQNews Sports Events General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

