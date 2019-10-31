Market Overview

DraftKings, NFL Execs Talk Sports Betting, Increased Engagement At Forbes Summit
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2019 11:45am   Comments
DraftKings CEO Jason Robins and Chris Halpin, the NFL executive vice president chief of strategy and growht officer, spoke Monday at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit about the future of fantasy sports and legalized sports betting.

DraftKings is an American fantasy sports content provider that allows users to enter contests and win cash prizes. The firm was recently selected by the NFL as an official fantasy partner.

By becoming an official partner with the NFL, DraftKings will enhance the game experience by providing fantasy players access to real-time official NFL content.

Engagement In Football

Robins and Halpin discussed the importance of incentives in increasing engagement, both in and out of the stadium.

The NFL's long-term partnership with the content provider entails the provision of “special incentives for DraftKings fantasy players,” Halpin said. 

The move reflects the NFL’s increasing embrace of fantasy sports sites. The league sees regulated online communities and social betting as an opportunity to better promote the game and reduce the presence of nefarious or illegal bets that reduce game integrity.

Posted-In: 30 Under 30 Chris Halpin DraftKingsNews Sports Events Tech General Best of Benzinga

