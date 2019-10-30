Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 96 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Minerco (OTC: MINE).
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of PolarityTE actually traded up 100.0% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.31 today morning. The stock traded down 1.2% over the session.
  • GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares hit a yearly low of $32.17 today morning. The stock was up 6.21% on the session.
  • PS Business Parks (OTC: PSPBZ) shares moved down 0.04% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.95 to begin trading.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares moved down 2.61% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.10 to begin trading.
  • Maple Leaf Foods (OTC: MLFNF) stock moved down 13.27% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.10 to open trading.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares hit a yearly low of $18.92 today morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) shares were down 0.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $44.24.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) shares set a new yearly low of $36.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock moved down 0.73% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.34 to open trading.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) stock hit a yearly low of $30.14 this morning. The stock was down 17.63% for the day.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.55 today morning. The stock traded down 4.37% over the session.
  • Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock hit $20.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.73% over the course of the day.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares were down 2.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.97.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.96 to begin trading. The stock was down 30.3% on the session.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares were down 1.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.19.
  • C&J Energy Services (NYSE: CJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.83% over the rest of the day.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.92%.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock hit $8.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.71% over the course of the day.
  • Uranium Participation (OTC: URPTF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.99 today morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) shares set a new yearly low of $6.19 this morning. The stock was down 47.96% on the session.
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) stock moved down 2.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.37 to open trading.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares were down 4.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.14.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.94% over the rest of the day.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.27% on the day.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) stock hit a yearly low of $12.24 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.
  • Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.15% over the rest of the day.
  • Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.25%.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares set a new yearly low of $1.89 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares moved down 15.85% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.27 to begin trading.
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares were down 1.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.96.
  • Athabasca Oil (OTC: ATHOF) stock moved down 5.56% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to open trading.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 78.78% on the session.
  • Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ: ASPS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
  • Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.41%.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.00. Shares then traded down 4.59%.
  • Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) shares hit a yearly low of $5.69 today morning. The stock was down 13.54% on the session.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) shares hit a yearly low of $10.49 today morning. The stock was down 25.33% on the session.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 17.32% over the rest of the day.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares were down 2.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.13.
  • Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.77.
  • Midas Gold (OTC: MDRPF) stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.73% over the course of the day.
  • Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.40. Shares then traded down 1.87%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.96%.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.57. Shares then traded down 1.88%.
  • TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 29.27% on the day.
  • China Travel Resort (OTC: CTVZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Valley Republic (OTC: VLLX) stock moved down 1.57% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.56 to open trading.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares moved up 0.36% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.79 to begin trading.
  • BankFirst Capital (OTC: BFCC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.16% on the day.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.79 today morning. The stock traded down 2.49% over the session.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares were down 2.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.34.
  • Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) stock hit $5.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.18% over the course of the day.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.65. Shares then traded up 2.86%.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.69 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • Madalena Energy (OTC: MDLNF) shares were up 0.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
  • SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.40, and later moved down 1.16% over the session.
  • Cleanspark (OTC: CLSK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.16. Shares then traded down 6.34%.
  • Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) shares were down 1.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded down 5.58%.
  • Eguana Technologies (OTC: EGTYF) stock moved down 16.71% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading.
  • Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.19. Shares then traded down 6.15%.
  • Cryptologic (OTC: VGGOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.95% over the rest of the day.
  • Chakana Copper (OTC: CHKKF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.95% over the rest of the day.
  • Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) shares were down 1.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18.
  • On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17 today morning. The stock traded down 3.33% over the session.
  • Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.63% on the day.
  • iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock hit $0.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.37% over the course of the day.
  • Approach Resources (NASDAQ: AREX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
  • Aben Resources (OTC: ABNAF) shares fell to $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.0%.
  • Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was up 9.9% on the session.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock hit a yearly low of $3.60 this morning. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.41. Shares then traded down 8.86%.
  • Lithium Energi (OTC: LXENF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 12.3% for the day.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was down 7.0% on the session.
  • Ability (NASDAQ: ABIL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 5.72% for the day.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.11%.
  • Wuhan General Group (OTC: WUHN) stock hit $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • CurrencyWorks (OTC: CWRK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 17.69% on the session.
  • BTCS (OTC: BTCS) shares moved down 6.96% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.
  • DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21 today morning. The stock traded down 4.0% over the session.
  • Eurotech (OTC: EUOT) shares moved down 99.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0005. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • PCT (OTC: PCTL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0017. Shares then traded up 10.0%.
  • Southcross Energy (OTC: SXEEQ) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0035 to begin trading.
  • BRK (OTC: BRKK) shares moved down 25.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00026 to begin trading.
  • Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.
  • DirectView Holdings (OTC: DIRV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was up 50.0% on the session.
  • OncBioMune (OTC: OBMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Twin Vee Powercats (OTC: TVPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 33.33% on the day.
  • Rotate Black (OTC: ROBK) shares were down 40.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00356.
  • Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was up 100.0% on the session.

