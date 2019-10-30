Hendrickson Launches Next-Generation Heavy-Duty Rubber Suspensions For Vocational Trucks

Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems unveiled its next-generation heavy-duty rubber suspension for the vocational truck market, the Haulmaax EX, at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show in Atlanta on October 29.

The new heavy-duty suspension is available in capacities of 40,000, 46,000, and 52,000 pounds and has a site rating for 70,000 pounds and is one that Hendrickson was missing in its portfolio prior to the launch of the Haulmaax EX.

Haulmaax EX Photo: Hendrickson

"We're really excited to get this launched," said Gary Gerstenslager, chief executive of Hendrickson, at the press conference.

The Haulmaax EX is "lightweight and very durable in the market and it's the latest in our launch technologies," he said.

To address the growing demand for rubber suspensions for all vocational applications, the Haulmaax EX was designed to "provide better site rating, increased capacity ranges and improved durability," the company said.

Hendrickson said as the load weight increases, the "ride and stability characteristics of the suspension change to meet the application's needs without an abrupt change in suspension feel."

The new rubber suspension also reduces road shock and vehicle vibration, which contributes to the "longer service life of the cab, chassis and body equipment," Hendrickson said.

Headquartered in Woodridge, Illinois, the company manufactures suspension systems and components for heavy-duty vehicles.

The company said it first launched the Haulmaax line in 2002. The Haulmaax EX expands on Hendrickson's current offering, the Haulmaax V.

"Angled bolster springs and a unique progressive load spring provide exceptional stability for demanding applications such as refuse, concrete mixers and dump," the company said on its website.

"Haulmaax EX is extremely rugged, supporting the most demanding vocational applications and offering capacities up to 52,000 pounds," said Ashley Dudding, director of engineering of Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle System.

The company utilized its "industry-leading analysis and validation techniques to assure Haulmaax EX meets these rigorous demands, is maintenance-free and is the lightest weight vocational suspension in the market," she said.

Image by Renee Gaudet from Pixabay