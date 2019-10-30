Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MongoDB Trades Higher On New Partnership With Alibaba
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 9:35am   Comments
Share:
MongoDB Trades Higher On New Partnership With Alibaba

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are trading higher after the company reported a partnership with Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).

Users of Alibaba Cloud's platform offering will have access to the latest MongoDB features and capabilities, backed by support from Alibaba Cloud and MongoDB.

The terms of the partnership have not been disclosed.

"Not only is China one of the largest markets for database software, but there also has been enormous adoption of MongoDB in this market,” said said Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB. “Over the past four years the most downloads of MongoDB have been from China, reflecting the global popularity of MongoDB's next-generation database platform."

MongoDB shares were trading up 73% at $134.69 on Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $184.78 and a 52-week low of $65.62.

Posted-In: Alibaba CloudNews Contracts

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + MDB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2019
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Intel, Alibaba And More
E-Commerce Automotive Market Is The Next Big Thing And The US Auto Parts Network Is The Player To Pay Attention On
More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition
Amazon Misses Wall Street Profit Estimates Sending The Stock Tumbling
Apple CEO Joins Chinese Business School As Board Member
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Final Cut

Where The Similarities Between Agricultural and Commercial Real Estate Begin—And Where They End