Activision-Blizzard's 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' Has $600M Opening Weekend

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares traded higher after the company announced its newest "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare" video game delivered $600 million sales worldwide in its first three days of release.

"Call of Duty is once again the top selling new premium game of the year, proving the enduring nature of the franchise across console, PC, mobile, and esports," said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard's CEO. "In its first three days of release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more than doubled the box office opening of Joker."

Activision Blizzard shares were trading up 2.8% at $55.53 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.34 and a 52-week low of $39.85.

Related Links:

Video Game ETF Competition Gets Another Entrant With Global X's HERO

Microsoft, Sony Team Up To Work On Gaming Experiences, AI Solutions

Screenshot courtesy of Activision Blizzard.