Activision-Blizzard's 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' Has $600M Opening Weekend
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2019 8:34am   Comments
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares traded higher after the company announced its newest "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare" video game delivered $600 million sales worldwide in its first three days of release.

"Call of Duty is once again the top selling new premium game of the year, proving the enduring nature of the franchise across console, PC, mobile, and esports," said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard's CEO. "In its first three days of release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more than doubled the box office opening of Joker."

Activision Blizzard shares were trading up 2.8% at $55.53 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.34 and a 52-week low of $39.85.

Screenshot courtesy of Activision Blizzard.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

