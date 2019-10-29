Sony To Shutter PlayStation Vue Amid 'Competitive Pay TV Industry'

Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) announced Tuesday in a blog post it would be shutting down its live TV streaming service PlayStation Vue.

The service will be discontinued on Jan. 30, 2020.

PlayStation Vue, which was launched in 2015, offered users the ability to watch live TV, like sports, through a paid subscription service. It was supported across a range of devices from Google (NYSE: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Chromecastto Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire devices.

Sony reasoned that "the competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected."

