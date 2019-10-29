UPS To Hire 50,000 Seasonal Employees At One-Day Nationwide Event

Move over, Black Friday. To gear up for the holiday retail season and hire the 100,000 seasonal workers it needs, UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS) is holding a one-day hiring event on November 1, and it's calling the day "UPS Brown Friday."

UPS hopes to hire 50,000 seasonal workers at 185 hiring fairs across the country. Workers will be hired on the spot, but if they're unable to attend an event, prospective employees can easily apply online at UPSjobs.com. Available jobs range from package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers; job offerings are both both part- and full-time seasonal positions.

"Just about everyone has heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for anyone looking for a great seasonal job this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a career with UPS," said Danelle McCusker, Vice President of Human Resources. "Many of those who come to one of our job fairs this Friday could be signed up for a seasonal role by Monday, and many of our senior executives, including me, began their careers here with a seasonal job."

Applying for seasonal work has given many current UPS executives, such as CEO David Abney, their initial jobs at the international logistics company. If seasonal workers become permanent employees, which one-third of the company's employees have done, the promotion comes with great pay and benefits, such as healthcare and retirement.

Part-time workers are eligible for up to $25,000 in tuition assistance, while seasonal employees can earn up to $1,300 in tuition assistance.

Image by gmaruscak from Pixabay