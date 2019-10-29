Market Overview

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 8:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 17.3% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.08 estimate and reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued strong Q4 guidance.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares rose 14.5% to $93.25 in pre-market trading after the company presented the first clinical data of the Phase 1/2 trial of MRTX849.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 13.7% to $12.06 in pre-market trading on continued momentum after CLSA upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Buy.
  • Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares rose 12.7% to $56.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 10.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares rose 8.8% to $39.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) rose 6.1% to $21.00 in pre-market trading sale.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 6% to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares rose 5.8% to $115.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) rose 4.6% to $32.20 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) rose 4.5% to $34.63 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q3 results.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares fell 33.7% to $38.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 18.7% to $85.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated . (NYSE: DBD) fell 11% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 10.7% to $5.09 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.26% on Monday.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares fell 10.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading following weak Q3 results.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 8.2% to $298.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 5.2% to $11.15 in pre-market trading.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 4.7% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported a larger loss from operations compared to last year.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 4.7% to $19.60 in the pre-market trading session following Q3 results.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

