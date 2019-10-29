20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 17.3% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.08 estimate and reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares rose 14.5% to $93.25 in pre-market trading after the company presented the first clinical data of the Phase 1/2 trial of MRTX849.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 13.7% to $12.06 in pre-market trading on continued momentum after CLSA upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Buy.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares rose 12.7% to $56.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 10.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares rose 8.8% to $39.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) rose 6.1% to $21.00 in pre-market trading sale.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 6% to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares rose 5.8% to $115.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) rose 4.6% to $32.20 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) rose 4.5% to $34.63 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q3 results.
Losers
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares fell 33.7% to $38.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 18.7% to $85.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated . (NYSE: DBD) fell 11% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 10.7% to $5.09 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.26% on Monday.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares fell 10.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading following weak Q3 results.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 8.2% to $298.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 5.2% to $11.15 in pre-market trading.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 4.7% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported a larger loss from operations compared to last year.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 4.7% to $19.60 in the pre-market trading session following Q3 results.
