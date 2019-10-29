'Absolutely Zero Truth:' TickTock's Owner Responds To FT Article About Its IPO

China-based ByteDance said on Tuesday that it has no immediate plans to go public in the first quarter of 2020 in Hong Kong, Reuters reports.

What Happened

The owner of a social media video platform TikTok called a Financial Times report untruthful.

"There is absolutely zero truth to the rumors that we plan to list in Hong Kong in Q1,” a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters.

The Financial Times reported Oct. 29 that the company had hired a team at the US-based law firm K&L Gates to help with the IPO.

The publication claimed that the company is planning to sell TopBuzz, its US news feed business, to relax political scrutiny the company is currently facing.

"They need more political heft before they go public,” a banker briefed the Financial Times. “Even if they list in Hong Kong, they still need to address the concerns of US investors.”

A ByteDance spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s plans regarding the TopBuzz future when approached by the FT, it said.

What’s Next

ByteDance’s plans to go public are not immediate, people close to the matter told Bloomberg.

The company is focused on increasing its international operations and hire more staff before considering an IPO in either the US or Hong Kong.

ByteDance is unlikely to go public in the middle of a trade war between the US and China, with its most important venture TikTok being under scrutiny, according to the people involved.