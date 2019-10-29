Market Overview

'Absolutely Zero Truth': TickTock Owner Denies Report On Go-Public Plans
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 29, 2019 7:45am   Comments
China-based ByteDance, the owner of the app TikTok, said Tuesday that it has no immediate plans to go public in the first quarter of 2020 in Hong Kong, according to Reuters

The Financial Times reported Monday that ByteDance was planning a Hong Kong IPO as soon as the first quarter, citing two people briefed on the plans. 

What Happened

"There is absolutely zero truth to the rumors that we plan to list in Hong Kong in Q1,” a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters.

The Financial Times reported that the company hired a team at the U.S. law firm K&L Gates to help with the IPO. 

The publication said the company is planning to sell TopBuzz, its U.S. news feed business, to relax the political scrutiny the company is facing.

"They need more political heft before they go public,” a banker briefed on the plans the Financial Times. “Even if they list in Hong Kong, they still need to address the concerns of U.S. investors.”

What’s Next

ByteDance’s plans to go public are not immediate, people close to the matter told Bloomberg.

The company is focused on increasing its international operations and hiring more staff before considering a U.S. or Hong Kong IPO, the report said. 

TikTok To US Govt: 'We Don't Answer To Beijing'

User Engagement, Ad Growth In Focus As Sell-Side Reacts To Snap's Q3 Earnings

