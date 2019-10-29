46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares gained 31.7% to close at $3.95 on Monday.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares surged 31.6% to close at $129.72 on Monday after luxury goods company LVMH said it held preliminary discussions with Tiffany to discuss an acquisition.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) gained 30.9% to close at $5.64 on reports indicating Alphabet has made an offer to acquire the company.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 24.5% to close at $4.12.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares climbed 18.3% to close at $5.70 on Monday after surging 107.76% on Friday.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 17.7% to close at $6.80 after the company’s Phase 2b pivotal trial met its primary endpoint.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares gained 17.7% to close at $3.66.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) rose 16.2% to close at $140.20 after the company reported it was profitable in Q3 while analysts expected a loss.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) gained 15.8% to close at $155.71.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 14.3% to close at $2.56.
- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares rose 13.7% to close at $57.50 after Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) announced plans to acquire Liberty Property Trust for $12.6 billion in an all-stock deal.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) gained 12.6% to close at $44.85 after the company reported third-quarter results and provided a business update.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) climbed 10.6% to close at $21.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance in line with analyst estimates.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) gained 10% to close at $2.31.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 10% to close at $10.50.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares rose 9.6% to close at $3.99.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares climbed 9.2% to close at $20.28.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 8.4% to close at $39.07.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) rose 8.1% to close at $12.08 as Bloomberg reported that the company is working with advisors to explore sale.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) gained 8% to close at $17.21 after opening for trade on Friday above the IPO price.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) climbed 7.5% to close at $2.57.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares gained 6.2% to close at $9.06.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 5.8% to close at $5.99.
- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) climbed 5.5% to close at $44.31 after Apollo announced it plans to acquire 7.5 million shares of the company for $46.20 per share.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) rose 5.2% to close at $4.04.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares dipped 34.8% to close at $0.2827 on Monday after the company priced its 24.5 million unit offering at $0.342 per unit.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) shares dipped 29.4% to close at $0.2490 after the company reported results from the pivotal Iomab-B Phase 3 SIERRA trial.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 24% to close at $3.8000 as the Public Safety Power Shutoff impact zone for the company expanded by over 90,000 due to extreme weather conditions. Investors are questioning the infrastructure of the company due to the constant shutoffs.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 17.8% to close at $1.7500.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) dropped 17.5% to close at $4.25.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) fell 16.7% to close at $2.00.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) dropped 16.2% to close at $15.51.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) fell 15.6% to close at $3.19.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) tumbled 13.9% to close at $3.09.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares fell 13.7% to close at $3.35 after declining 8.15% on Friday.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) dipped 13.7% to close at $67.05 after the company announced FDA intent to split avapritinib New Drug Application into separate submissions for PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST and Fourth-Line GIST.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 11.9% to close at $17.04.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) tumbled 11.6% to close at $2.96.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dropped 11.5% to close at $4.37.
- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) shares declined 11.1% to close at $73.76 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) dropped 11.1% to close at $1.97.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) shares tumbled 11.1% to close at $47.31 following Q3 earnings report.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dipped 9.5% to close at $7.06.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 7.5% to close at $109.31 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight on the stock and lowered the price target from $130 to $117.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares declined 6.6% to close at $3.55.
- HSBC Holdings plc . (NYSE: HSBC) fell 3.6% to close at $38.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
