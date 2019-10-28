Volvo Unveils New Regional-Haul VNR 660 Truck

Volvo Trucks North America unveiled its new VNR 660 truck, expanding its offerings for regional-haul applications, on Oct. 28 at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new VNR 660 truck features a 164-inch bumper to back-of-cab length that offers about a 400-pound weight savings from decreasing the overall size of the truck. This will enable trucking companies to add more versatile tractor-trailer combinations for increased cargo capacity, Volvo said.

"The new VNR 660 truck model addresses the needs of regional-haul customers looking for ways to increase payloads by decreasing the weight of the vehicle and enabling the use of longer trailer sizes without sacrificing efficiency," said Chris Stadler, product marketing manager of Volvo Trucks North America.

Limited production of the new truck will start in March 2020, said Allison Athey, product marketing manager of Volvo.

The new Volvo VNR 660 has a high-roof configuration with a 61-inch sleeper for local and regional routes that use team drivers, Athey said.

The VNR 660 comes standard with the Volvo D11 engine, the Volvo I-Shift transmission and Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) 2.0, the recently updated comprehensive collision mitigation system.

The new truck features the same shorter hood design as other trucks in Volvo's VNR product line, which provides increased visibility for the driver and allows optimal maneuverability in urban areas and tight spaces, the company said.

