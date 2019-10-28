Canadian Rail Union Eyes November Strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) could go on strike as early as Nov. 19 if negotiations dissolve with Canadian National (NYSE: CNI), the union said Oct. 28.

The union voted 99.2% in September in favor of striking. It must give at least 72 hours' notice before a strike. The union said approximately 3,000 conductors, trainspersons and yardpersons voted in favor of striking.

A previous collective agreement expired July 23, and a legally mandated conciliation period ended late last week, on Oct. 25. The union and Canadian National, which goes by CN, have been negotiating over the past six months, and both parties have been working with federal negotiators the past four months.

The next round of negotiations between both parties and federal negotiators begins Nov. 12.

The union declined to discuss the sticking points in its negotiations with CN.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Canadian National in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement," union President Lyndon Isaak said in a statement.

"CN remains committed to working with the TCRC and is optimistic that an agreement will be reached," CN said.

Teamsters represent 125,000 workers across Canada, including over 16,000 workers in the rail industry, according to the union. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, with which Teamsters Canada is affiliated, has 1.4 million members in North America.

