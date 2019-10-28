Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What The Truck?!: Price Fixing 3PLs, Prologis Billion-Dollar Buy, Arms Ring Busting Librarians, And Amazon Takes Manhattan
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 28, 2019 4:46pm   Comments
Share:
What The Truck?!: Price Fixing 3PLs, Prologis Billion-Dollar Buy, Arms Ring Busting Librarians, And Amazon Takes Manhattan

It's just three days until Halloween but Dooner and Chad are already screamin' about all the spooky happenings in supply chain. It's more trick than treat for price fixing 3PLs, ghoulish arms dealers, and the congested streets of the Big Apple. Prologis adds a billion dollar addition, then it's Strickland Business as Zach talks how Halloween candy effects reefer rates. If you're all dressed up with nowhere to go, Corrie White will have you DoorDashing. Lost in the woods trying to find your next extreme haunted house? Emily Szink knows if that's a big deal or a little deal. All of this and more on today's blood curdling edition of What The Truck?!? 

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

Image Sourced from Pixabay. Credit: JaneB13

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain truckingNews General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

GrubHub Plummets On Q3 Sales Miss, Lower Guidance

Acreage Holdings, GreenAcreage Announce Sale-Leaseback Deal Worth $70M