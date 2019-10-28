40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares jumped 31.3% to $6.33 after surging 107.76% on Friday.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares jumped 29.8% to $127.94 after luxury goods company LVMH said it held preliminary discussions with Tiffany to discuss an acquisition.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) climbed 27.2% to $2.85.
- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares rose 15.9% to $58.60 after Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) announced plans to acquire Liberty Property Trust for $12.6 billion in an all-stock deal.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) gained 14.3% to $153.79.
- Care.com, Inc. ( (NYSE: CRCM) rose 13.7% to $12.71 as Bloomberg reported that the company is working with advisors to explore sale.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) rose 13.6% to $137.09 after the company reported it was profitable in Q3 while analysts expected a loss.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 12.7% to $3.73.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares climbed 11.5% to $20.71.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 11.4% to $6.44 after the company’s Phase 2b pivotal trial met its primary endpoint.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares rose 11.2% to $4.0470.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 11% to close at $40.03.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares climbed 10.5% to $0.0969 potentially on a rebound after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) rose 9.9% to $4.22.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) gained 9.3% to $12.88.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) gained 9% to $17.38 after opening for trade on Friday above the IPO price.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) climbed 8.8% to $2.60.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares gained 8.5% to $3.3750.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 8.3% to $10.34.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) climbed 7.8% to $20.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance in line with analyst estimates.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares gained 7.8% to $9.19.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 7.3% to $2.06.
- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) climbed 6% to $44.51 after Apollo announced it plans to acquire 7.5 million shares of the company for $46.20 per share.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 6% to $6.00.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 5.4% to $3.42 after gaining 7.24% on Friday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares tumbled 32% to $0.2950 after the company priced its 24.5 million unit offering at $0.342 per unit.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) shares dipped 23.3% to $0.2705 after the company reported results from the pivotal Iomab-B Phase 3 SIERRA trial.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 20.9% to $3.9555 as the Public Safety Power Shutoff impact zone for the company expanded by over 90,000 due to extreme weather conditions. Investors are questioning the infrastructure of the company due to the constant shutoffs.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares declined 13.7% to $3.28.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) dropped 11.1% to $16.44.
- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) shares declined 10.8% to $74.00 following downbeat Q3 results.
- AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) shares dipped 10.5% to $14.56.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 9.2% to $17.56.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dipped 9.1% to $6.82.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares fell 8% to $3.57 after declining 8.15% on Friday.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 8% to $1.9601.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dipped 7.4% to $7.22.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) shares tumbled 7.2% to $49.36 following Q3 earnings report.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 5.9% to $111.27 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight on the stock and lowered the price target from $130 to $117.
- HSBC Holdings plc . (NYSE: HSBC) fell 3.6% to $38.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.