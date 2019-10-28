Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 81 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Saputo (OTC: SAPIF) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

. Spring Pharmaceutical Gr (OTC: CYIG) 's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 900.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Saputo (OTC: SAPIF) stock hit $28.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.47% over the course of the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Porto Energy (OTC: PNRXF) stock hit $0.00001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 900.0% over the course of the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.