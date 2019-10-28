Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2019 11:12am   Comments
During Monday's morning session, 81 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Saputo (OTC: SAPIF) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Porto Energy (OTC: PNRXF).
  • Spring Pharmaceutical Gr (OTC: CYIG)'s shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 900.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Saputo (OTC: SAPIF) stock hit $28.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.47% over the course of the day.
  • Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares were down 1.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.21.
  • PG&E (NYSE: PCG) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 20.9%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) shares were up 0.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.75.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares fell to $13.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.67%.
  • PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.12%.
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) shares were down 0.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.91.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares set a new yearly low of $4.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Clone Algo Technologies (OTC: CATI) shares fell to $2.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.83 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.77% over the rest of the day.
  • PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) shares moved down 0.99% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares hit a yearly low of $6.27 today morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.33% over the rest of the day.
  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.33 today morning. The stock traded down 2.66% over the session.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell to $0.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.26%.
  • Ascot Resources (OTC: AOTVF) stock hit $0.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.14% over the course of the day.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares hit a yearly low of $0.50 today morning. The stock was down 10.66% on the session.
  • Noront Resources (OTC: NOSOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 13.65% over the session.
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 10.4% on the session.
  • Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.55% over the rest of the day.
  • Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares moved up 8.14% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock hit $0.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 56.49% over the course of the day.
  • Arch Biopartners (OTC: ACHFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.96 today morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
  • Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.07, and later moved down 0.91% over the session.
  • SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday. The stock was down 7.77% for the day.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.25% on the day.
  • Arch Therapeutics (OTC: ARTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Monday. The stock was up 12.84% for the day.
  • Viratech (OTC: VIRA) shares were down 16.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) shares hit a yearly low of $2.33 today morning. The stock was down 5.83% on the session.
  • Mason Graphite (OTC: MGPHF) stock moved down 2.07% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
  • Weekend Unlimited (OTC: WKULF) shares moved down 10.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
  • Pierre (OTC: PIRE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.95 today morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.
  • Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) stock moved up 0.98% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.
  • Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 26.89% on the session.
  • Eguana Technologies (OTC: EGTYF) shares moved down 11.47% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
  • SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDR) stock hit $0.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 21.47% over the course of the day.
  • Granite Oil (OTC: GXOCF) shares were down 0.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.32.
  • VIQ Solutions (OTC: VQSLF) shares fell to $0.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.29%.
  • Bragg Gaming Group (OTC: BRGGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.62% over the rest of the day.
  • Genesis Financial (OTC: GFNL) shares were down 25.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.30.
  • NUGL (OTC: NUGL) shares were down 5.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.24.
  • SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.75% on the session.
  • On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 19.98%.
  • My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.09% over the rest of the day.
  • iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.01% on the day.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) stock moved up 1.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.85 to open trading.
  • American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 2.0% over the session.
  • Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 26.86% over the session.
  • Goliath Resources (OTC: GOTRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 49.02% for the day.
  • Romios Gold Resources (OTC: RMIOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Snipp Interactive (OTC: SNIPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.05%.
  • New Energy Exchange (OTC: EBODF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 54.55% on the session.
  • Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Mongolia Growth Group (OTC: MNGGF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 11.25% on the session.
  • Goldgroup Mining (OTC: GGAZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 50.0% on the day.
  • Miramont Resources (OTC: MRRMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 10.38% over the session.
  • Greenstar Biosciences (OTC: GTSIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 30.92% on the session.
  • Spring Pharmaceutical Gr (OTC: CYIG) shares fell to $0.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%.
  • Bogen Communications Intl (OTC: BOGN) stock hit $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.35% over the course of the day.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday morning, later moving down 7.45% over the rest of the day.
  • Encanto Potash (OTC: ENCTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday. The stock was down 14.73% for the day.
  • Medallion Resources (OTC: MLLOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.97% on the day.
  • Defense Metals (OTC: DFMTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 20.44%.
  • NxGold (OTC: LBHRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 28.57% for the day.
  • Virginia Energy Resources (OTC: VEGYF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Luca (OTC: LUCC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 50.5% over the session.
  • Livewire Ergogenics (OTC: LVVV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 13.04% over the session.
  • WestKam Gold (OTC: ERRCF) shares moved down 72.92% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00065 to begin trading.
  • Conectisys (OTC: CONC) shares were up 25.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0012.
  • Southcross Energy (OTC: SXEEQ) stock moved down 16.67% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • 12 Retech (OTC: RETCD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0031 today morning. The stock was up 38.79% on the session.
  • Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0032 this morning. The stock was down 20.93% on the session.
  • Presbia (OTC: LENSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • International Power Group (OTC: IPWG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Consorteum Holdings (OTC: CSRH) shares moved down 33.33% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to begin trading.
  • Arno Therapeutics (OTC: ARNI) stock hit $0.001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • LiNiu Technology Group (OTC: LINUF) shares were down 47.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0014.
  • Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Porto Energy (OTC: PNRXF) stock hit $0.00001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 900.0% over the course of the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

