Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock moved upwards by 96.8% to $1.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $46.5 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $1.00. The market cap seems to be at $38.5 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock increased by 6.3% to $1.35. The market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares surged 3.7% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
  • Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares rose 3.7% to $172.63. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $200.00.
  • InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares surged 3.0% to $32.45. The market cap stands at $687.7 million.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares increased by 2.8% to $1.48. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $3.26. The market cap seems to be at $202.4 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares surged 1.9% to $11.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on October 07, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $4.58. The market cap stands at $715.3 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares increased by 1.6% to $1.26. The market cap seems to be at $46.0 million.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $16.76. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 1.1% to $3.84. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.

 

Losers

  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares declined 31.5% to $0.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $65.2 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock declined 14.6% to $0.37. The market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares fell 5.1% to $1.69. The market cap seems to be at $44.6 million. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on October 23, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares declined 4.7% to $26.80.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares plummeted 3.6% to $0.29. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) shares plummeted 3.0% to $42.64.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares declined 1.9% to $1.51. The market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ACRS)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Altria, Square, Walmart And More
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canagra, Vodafone And More
Prohibition Partners: German Cannabis Market Could Reach $18B By 2028
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Melinta Crosses FDA Hurdle But Sees Liquidity Pushback, Positive Readout For Aclaris Wart Drug
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 24, 2019
Binske's Parent Company Partners With Aurora On Canadian Edibles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

IPO Outlook For The Week: Chinese Media, Chinese Real Estate, Dry-Eye Therapy