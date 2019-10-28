20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock moved upwards by 96.8% to $1.83 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $46.5 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $1.00. The market cap seems to be at $38.5 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock increased by 6.3% to $1.35. The market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares surged 3.7% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares rose 3.7% to $172.63. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $200.00.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares surged 3.0% to $32.45. The market cap stands at $687.7 million.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares increased by 2.8% to $1.48. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $3.26. The market cap seems to be at $202.4 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares surged 1.9% to $11.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on October 07, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $4.58. The market cap stands at $715.3 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares increased by 1.6% to $1.26. The market cap seems to be at $46.0 million.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $16.76. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 1.1% to $3.84. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares declined 31.5% to $0.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $65.2 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock declined 14.6% to $0.37. The market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares fell 5.1% to $1.69. The market cap seems to be at $44.6 million. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on October 23, the current rating is at Outperform.
- MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares declined 4.7% to $26.80.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares plummeted 3.6% to $0.29. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) shares plummeted 3.0% to $42.64.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares declined 1.9% to $1.51. The market cap stands at $6.7 million.
