6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares increased by 2.4% to $19.20 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 28, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Generac Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) stock rose 2.0% to $92.57. The market cap seems to be at $4.9 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on September 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $80.00.
Losers
- On Track Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares declined 12.6% to $0.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock fell 7.3% to $1.39. The market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock fell 1.5% to $6.03.
- Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA) shares declined 1.0% to $26.00. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on October 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
