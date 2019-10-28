4 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $2.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $210.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock increased by 5.0% to $1.69. The market cap seems to be at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock rose 1.5% to $4.76. The market cap seems to be at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
Losers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares plummeted 1.6% to $1.53 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.25.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.