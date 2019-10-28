51 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares jumped 107.8% to close at $4.82 on Friday.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) gained 35.2% to close at $73.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) gained 29.5% to close at $24.60. Phathom Pharma priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares rose 22.6% to close at $15.94 after the company priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) gained 20.7% to close at $3.21.
- DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares jumped 18.7% to close at $46.31 on Friday, after the company reported an earnings beat for its third quarter.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares climbed 18.2% to close at $43.35 following strong Q3 results.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) jumped 16.7% to close at $3.80, after the company announced the completion of several strategic transactions.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 16.6% to close at $3.02.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) jumped 15.6% to close at $18.50.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) surged 14.2% to close at $11.47.
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) shares gained 14.1% to close at $51.42 following upbeat Q3 results.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares surged 13.8% to close at $12.26.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 13.2% to close at $10.49 after the company reported Q2 EBIT results increased by 98% year-over-year.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares rose 12.9% to close at $144.26. The company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter.
- Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) gained 12.5% to close at $59.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company issued FY19 EPS above analyst estimates.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) rose 12.1% to close at $3.42.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) climbed 12.1% to close at $22.13.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) climbed 11.7% to close at $11.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE: IPOA) rose 11.2% to close at $11.79.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) jumped 11% to close at $22.57 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) rose 10.9% to close at $144.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) climbed 10.8% to close at $4.22.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 9.9% to close at $14.60 following Q3 results.
- Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) shares gained 8.2% to close at $13.41, after the company reported its third-quarter results and raised its 2019 adjusted earnings guidance.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) rose 7.2% to close at $52.24. The company reported an earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) climbed 6.7% to close at $4.80, after the company announced an alliance with Gears Esports to broadcast Gears 5 Pro League in Latin America.
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares dropped 30.6% to close at $5.00 on news of wildfire-related disruptions.
- Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) shares declined 28.9% to close at $26.25, as the company reported another earnings miss and issued disappointing near-term guidance.
- BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares fell 26.8% to close at $12.28. The company has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $13.50 per share.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) declined 26.5% to close at $12.50 after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares tumbled 23.3% to close at $3.35 on Friday after the company announced that despite FDA approval, the launch of Baxdela would be delayed due to liquidity issues.
- Vocera Communications Inc (NASDAQ: VCRA) plummeted 21.3% to close at $19.12, despite the company reporting third quarter EPS of $0.23, ahead of the Street expectations of $0.19.
- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) dropped 20.1% to close at $20.14 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) dipped 18.2% to close at $4.50 after the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per share.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 16.1% to close at $4.94.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) dropped 15.9% to close at $1.91 following Q3 results.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) tumbled 15.8% to close at $18.73 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAC) dropped 15.4% to close at $7.61.
- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) declined 14.1% to close at $19.08, after the company posted disappointing earnings for its third quarter.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) dipped 14.1% to close at $50.31 following weak quarterly sales.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) dropped 12.8% to close at $7.64.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares declined 12.5% to close at $2.65.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) dropped 11.1% to close at $3.11.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 10.7% to close at $81.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 10.6% to close at $4.89 after the company issued a quarterly fleet status report.
- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) dropped 10% to close at $32.01 after reporting Q4 results.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 9.5% to close at $3.33.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 9% to close at $2.65, after surging 37.0% in pre-market trading.
- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares tumbled 6.7% to close at $32.00, after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) dipped 6.4% to close at $6.17.
