Trump Twitter Recap: More Syria, More Impeachment

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2019 8:22pm   Comments
President Trump spent most of the day retweeting (NYSE: TWTR) clips from his rally in South Carolina. Are the other standout tweets:

The Tweet

 

 

What Is He Talking About?

Ever since President Trump withdrew troops from northern Syria, tensions in the region have been growing. Here he is defending his decision in light of news that the Pentagon is sending more troops to the region.

The Tweet

 

What Is He Talking About?

This week rumors began circulating that House Democrats believe the whistleblower, who's complaint helped launch the impeachment inquiry, might not be needed to testify in the inquiry. The belief is that details outlined in the original complaint have been born out in other testimony, and that bringing the whistleblower forward would only jepordize their privacy.

