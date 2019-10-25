Market Overview

What The Truck?!? UAW Back In Mack, Dash Cams In The Sack, And Who Lead The Earnings Pack
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 25, 2019 4:58pm   Comments
What The Truck?!? UAW Back In Mack, Dash Cams In The Sack, And Who Lead The Earnings Pack

Bang your cowbells into the weekend with What The Truck?!? As Dooner and special guest co-host Kyle Cunningham break down all the latest news in transportation including UAW and Mack getting back on track, Cummins talks climate with congress, small fleets not into the dash cam deets, JP talks the search for Amazon proof businesses, Seth Holm has this week's DHL Supply Chain/Pricing Power Index who has the power now? Anthony Smith lays the smackdown in Earning Over/Under, and then we hear from you in Comment Section Rodeo. All this and more, be there now, be there live.

Image by Peter H from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves trucking UAWNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

