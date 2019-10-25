Fast Data, Tech And Media Light Up FreightWaves Live Chicago

On November 12 and 13, top freight industry professionals will descend upon Chicago for FreightWaves Live. For two chocked-full days inside the halls of McCormick Place, attendees can expect freight-tech demonstrations, fireside chats and keynotes by premier industry thinkers.

SONAR 5.0: Freight Data at the Speed of Light

On November 12, SONAR 5.0 – SONAR's biggest feature-enhancement yet – will be revealed for attendees. According to SONAR Marketing Manager Maria Baker, even more than with SONAR 4.0, SONAR 5.0 works to provide clarity and foresight in a market full of variability.

FreightWaves Live attendees will be the first users of SONAR 5.0. SONAR Summits will be offered daily in classrooms for both beginner and intermediate users of SONAR. Attendees familiar with SONAR or those entirely new to the software are welcomed to join these summits, which will provide access to computers. On Tuesday, the SONAR Summit will take place at 6:30 am. On Wednesday, two SONAR Summits are scheduled for 6:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

Futures Forums: Right Now is The Right Time

Perhaps you're a broker, carrier or shipper and curious about Trucking Freight Futures. By hedging risk and purchasing miles, Trucking Freight Futures are an ideal way to protect against economic downturns and pricing volatility.

The conference will offer daily Futures Forums (Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 6:45 a.m.), which will provide insights on how futures work, how to get involved, who can help you get started, and why right now is the right time for Trucking Freight Futures, regardless of your segment in the industry.

Demystifying the Making of FreightWavesTV and Podcasts

Each morning and afternoon in the exhibit hall, the FreightWavesTV and podcast crew will set up their or podcasts like "What the Truck?!?," feel free to stop by and watch. cameras and lights for live broadcasts. For those curious about what goes into creating FreightWavesTV

Timothy Dooner, FreightWaves podcast producer, editor and host, says that the live set will be like "radio row" at FreightWaves Live. The opening show will tackle the past, present and future of FreightWaves.

While the "What the Truck?!?" schedule is mostly booked, hosts Chad Prevost and Timothy Dooner do have some openings, and they welcome attendees to swing by, watch the show and inquire about hopping onto an episode.

"You'll be able to watch live all your favorite FreightWavesTV shows while they're happening, and if you're not there, you can them live on LinkedIn, YouTube or Facebook," said Emily Szink, FreightWaves news director and anchor. "We're going to be doing ‘What the Truck,' ‘FreightWaves NOW,' even an episode of ‘Off the Supply Chain.' People always love to see how this TV thing really works, so we'll have the cameras, we'll have the lights, we'll have everything there."

The newest podcast series, "For Freight's Sake," will also broadcast live with co-hosts Craig Fuller and John Bradford; it explores the intersection between freight and venture capital. "They talk about the emergence of freight tech and the money that's being poured into it," Dooner said.

At FreightWaves Live Chicago, attendees will get a chance to watch the first live American Shipper podcast. FreightTech 25 winners will be interviewed live, and attendees will get to hear live commentary on the state of the industry and the recession, as well as the outlook for 2020.

Check out the full schedule of FreightWaves LIVE Chicago events. There's still time to register.

