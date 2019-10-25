Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 122 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Atlantis Technology (OTC: ATNP) .

. Ascot Resources (OTC: AOTVF) saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 99.0% to hit a new 52-week low.

saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 99.0% to hit a new 52-week low. CytRx (OTC: CYTR) shares actually gained 21.05%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

shares actually gained 21.05%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.



Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock hit a yearly low of $80.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

Millicom Intl Cellular (OTC: MICCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.41 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.96%.

Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares were down 2.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.90.

Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: OGCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.75. Shares then traded down 18.74%.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.8% over the rest of the day.

Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares hit a yearly low of $25.63 today morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) stock hit $65.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.79% over the course of the day.

Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKVP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $330.00, and later moved down 2.94% over the session.

Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.52 on Friday morning, later moving down 32.11% over the rest of the day.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.38. Shares then traded down 13.8%.

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.1% over the rest of the day.

Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) stock hit $18.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 22.87% over the course of the day.

ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.64, and later moved down 5.67% over the session.

Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock moved down 1.56% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.86 to open trading.

PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.58%.

California Resources (NYSE: CRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.39, and later moved up 3.37% over the session.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares were down 2.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.14.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.21% on the session.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.17 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session.

Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.78. Shares then traded up 1.15%.

BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.64 today morning. The stock traded down 0.43% over the session.

Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) shares were down 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $80.90.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.40. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.54. Shares then traded down 12.45%.

Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) shares were down 8.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.63.

Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.87 today morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.29%.

Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock moved down 6.55% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.88 to open trading.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.86, and later moved down 0.59% over the session.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) stock hit $7.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.36% over the course of the day.

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares were up 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.93.

Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.2% over the rest of the day.

Ascot Resources (OTC: AOTVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.09% over the rest of the day.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTC: WINT) shares fell to $2.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) stock moved down 1.63% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.21 to open trading.

Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares moved down 1.97% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.00 to begin trading.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares fell to $1.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90 today morning. The stock traded up 4.36% over the session.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.

Iota Communications (OTC: IOTC) stock hit $0.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.5% over the course of the day.

Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.21 today morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.

Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56 today morning. The stock traded up 8.17% over the session.

Stonemor Partners (NYSE: STON) shares hit a yearly low of $1.03 today morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.45, and later moved down 15.99% over the session.

Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 14.39% for the day.

Where Food Comes From (OTC: WFCF) shares moved down 1.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.57 to begin trading.

Red Trail Energy (OTC: REGX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.52% on the session.

Arch Therapeutics (OTC: ARTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.53% on the day.

Mason Graphite (OTC: MGPHF) stock moved down 4.5% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to open trading.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Friday. The stock was down 15.3% for the day.

Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares were down 1.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.

Ascendant Resources (OTC: ASDRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Friday. The stock was up 4.0% for the day.

SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDR) stock moved down 18.18% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading.

GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.

Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell to $0.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.82%.

Avante Logixx (OTC: ALXXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday. The stock was down 14.3% for the day.

Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares fell to $0.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.38%.

Medtainer (OTC: MDTR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) stock moved down 13.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.

CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 21.89% on the session.

Wolfden Resources (OTC: WLFFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 10.34% for the day.

SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDT) stock hit $0.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.04% over the course of the day.

Vertical Computer Systems (OTC: VCSY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was down 10.97% for the day.

iBio (AMEX: IBIO) shares fell to $0.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.8%.

Aben Resources (OTC: ABNAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 7.33% for the day.

CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.71% on the day.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session. Pure Energy Minerals (OTC: PEMIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 10.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 10.25% on the session. Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock moved down 4.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.70 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.70 to open trading. REAC Group (OTC: REAC) stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 94.72% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 94.72% over the course of the day. Global Healthcare REIT (OTC: GBCS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session. Mechanical Technology (OTC: MKTY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.65.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.65. Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was down 14.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was down 14.92% on the session. Midland Capital Holdings (OTC: MCPH) shares hit a yearly low of $18.10 today morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.10 today morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. BlueBird Battery Metals (OTC: BBBMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 8.56% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 8.56% over the session. MGT Capital Investments (OTC: MGTI) stock moved up 21.05% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved up 21.05% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. Camino Minerals (OTC: CAMZF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 4.79% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 4.79% for the day. International Cannabrands (OTC: GEATF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.06% on the session. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.71% on the session. OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.32%. Canadian Orebodies (OTC: CNOBF) stock moved down 24.88% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading.

stock moved down 24.88% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading. Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.17% on the session. Frelii (OTC: FRLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 15.07% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 15.07% on the day. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.86% on the day. Vancord Capital (OTC: VNCI) shares were down 33.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 33.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.84% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.84% on the day. AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.79%. Susglobal Energy (OTC: SNRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.04, and later moved up 10.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.04, and later moved up 10.0% over the session. DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. The stock was up 9.23% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. The stock was up 9.23% for the day. MyDx (OTC: MYDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.00016, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.00016, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. U3O8 (OTC: UWEFF) shares fell to $0.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.87%.

shares fell to $0.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.87%. Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. Information Analysis (OTC: IAIC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. Egpi Firecreek (OTC: EFIR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Greencastle Resources (OTC: GRSFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 28.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 28.07% for the day. Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) shares fell to $0.0011 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.33%.

shares fell to $0.0011 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.33%. NoHo (OTC: DRNK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%. Sipup (OTC: SPUP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.14, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.14, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. PHI Group (OTC: PHIL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. First Mexican Gold (OTC: FMGXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.86% on the day. Southwest Casino (OTC: SWCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGY) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. FutureWorld (OTC: FWDG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. 12 Retech (OTC: RETCD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.004 on Friday. The stock was down 23.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.004 on Friday. The stock was down 23.08% for the day. Options Media Group (OTC: OPMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0033 this morning. The stock was down 15.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0033 this morning. The stock was down 15.91% for the day. Kingfish Holding (OTC: KSSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.25% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.25% on the day. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Bell Buckle Holdings (OTC: BLLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00025 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00025 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 98.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 98.0%. RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASGQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.92% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.92% on the day. Poverty Dignified (OTC: PVDG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00026 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00026 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Nutranomics (OTC: NNRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00015 on Friday morning, later moving down 25.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00015 on Friday morning, later moving down 25.0% over the rest of the day. Eco Depot (OTC: ECDP) shares were down 22.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0007.

shares were down 22.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0007. Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Atlantis Technology (OTC: ATNP) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

