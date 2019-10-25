Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 122 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Key Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Atlantis Technology (OTC: ATNP).
- Ascot Resources (OTC: AOTVF) saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 99.0% to hit a new 52-week low.
- CytRx (OTC: CYTR) shares actually gained 21.05%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock hit a yearly low of $80.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (OTC: MICCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.41 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.96%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares were down 2.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $43.90.
- Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: OGCP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.75. Shares then traded down 18.74%.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.62 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.8% over the rest of the day.
- Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares hit a yearly low of $25.63 today morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
- LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) stock hit $65.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.79% over the course of the day.
- Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKVP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $330.00, and later moved down 2.94% over the session.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.52 on Friday morning, later moving down 32.11% over the rest of the day.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.38. Shares then traded down 13.8%.
- Celestica (NYSE: CLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.1% over the rest of the day.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) stock hit $18.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 22.87% over the course of the day.
- ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.64, and later moved down 5.67% over the session.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock moved down 1.56% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.86 to open trading.
- PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.58%.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.39, and later moved up 3.37% over the session.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares were down 2.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.14.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.21% on the session.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.17 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session.
- Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.78. Shares then traded up 1.15%.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.64 today morning. The stock traded down 0.43% over the session.
- Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) shares were down 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $80.90.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.40. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.54. Shares then traded down 12.45%.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
- Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) shares were down 8.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.63.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.87 today morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.29%.
- Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock moved down 6.55% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.88 to open trading.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.86, and later moved down 0.59% over the session.
- Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) stock hit $7.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.36% over the course of the day.
- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares were up 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.93.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.2% over the rest of the day.
- Ascot Resources (OTC: AOTVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.09% over the rest of the day.
- Windtree Therapeutics (OTC: WINT) shares fell to $2.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) stock moved down 1.63% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.21 to open trading.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares moved down 1.97% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.00 to begin trading.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares fell to $1.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.
- Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90 today morning. The stock traded up 4.36% over the session.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
- Iota Communications (OTC: IOTC) stock hit $0.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.5% over the course of the day.
- Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.21 today morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.
- Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.56 today morning. The stock traded up 8.17% over the session.
- Stonemor Partners (NYSE: STON) shares hit a yearly low of $1.03 today morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.45, and later moved down 15.99% over the session.
- Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 14.39% for the day.
- Where Food Comes From (OTC: WFCF) shares moved down 1.88% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.57 to begin trading.
- Red Trail Energy (OTC: REGX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.52% on the session.
- Arch Therapeutics (OTC: ARTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.53% on the day.
- Mason Graphite (OTC: MGPHF) stock moved down 4.5% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to open trading.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Friday. The stock was down 15.3% for the day.
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares were down 1.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
- Ascendant Resources (OTC: ASDRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Friday. The stock was up 4.0% for the day.
- SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDR) stock moved down 18.18% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading.
- GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.
- Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
- Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell to $0.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.82%.
- Avante Logixx (OTC: ALXXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday. The stock was down 14.3% for the day.
- Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares fell to $0.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.38%.
- Medtainer (OTC: MDTR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
- Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) stock moved down 13.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
- CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 21.89% on the session.
- Wolfden Resources (OTC: WLFFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 10.34% for the day.
- SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDT) stock hit $0.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.04% over the course of the day.
- Vertical Computer Systems (OTC: VCSY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was down 10.97% for the day.
- iBio (AMEX: IBIO) shares fell to $0.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.8%.
- Aben Resources (OTC: ABNAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 7.33% for the day.
- CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.71% on the day.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- Pure Energy Minerals (OTC: PEMIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 10.25% on the session.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock moved down 4.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.70 to open trading.
- REAC Group (OTC: REAC) stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 94.72% over the course of the day.
- Global Healthcare REIT (OTC: GBCS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
- Mechanical Technology (OTC: MKTY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.65.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was down 14.92% on the session.
- Midland Capital Holdings (OTC: MCPH) shares hit a yearly low of $18.10 today morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- BlueBird Battery Metals (OTC: BBBMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 8.56% over the session.
- MGT Capital Investments (OTC: MGTI) stock moved up 21.05% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- Camino Minerals (OTC: CAMZF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was down 4.79% for the day.
- International Cannabrands (OTC: GEATF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.06% on the session.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.71% on the session.
- OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.32%.
- Canadian Orebodies (OTC: CNOBF) stock moved down 24.88% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
- Frelii (OTC: FRLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 15.07% on the day.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.86% on the day.
- Vancord Capital (OTC: VNCI) shares were down 33.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.84% on the day.
- AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.79%.
- Susglobal Energy (OTC: SNRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.04, and later moved up 10.0% over the session.
- DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. The stock was up 9.23% for the day.
- MyDx (OTC: MYDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.00016, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- U3O8 (OTC: UWEFF) shares fell to $0.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.87%.
- Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
- Information Analysis (OTC: IAIC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
- Egpi Firecreek (OTC: EFIR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Greencastle Resources (OTC: GRSFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 28.07% for the day.
- Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) shares fell to $0.0011 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.33%.
- NoHo (OTC: DRNK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
- Sipup (OTC: SPUP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.14, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- PHI Group (OTC: PHIL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
- First Mexican Gold (OTC: FMGXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.86% on the day.
- Southwest Casino (OTC: SWCC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGY) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- FutureWorld (OTC: FWDG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- 12 Retech (OTC: RETCD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.004 on Friday. The stock was down 23.08% for the day.
- Options Media Group (OTC: OPMG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
- Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0033 this morning. The stock was down 15.91% for the day.
- Kingfish Holding (OTC: KSSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0015 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.25% on the day.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- Bell Buckle Holdings (OTC: BLLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00025 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 98.0%.
- RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASGQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.92% on the day.
- Poverty Dignified (OTC: PVDG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00026 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Nutranomics (OTC: NNRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00015 on Friday morning, later moving down 25.0% over the rest of the day.
- Eco Depot (OTC: ECDP) shares were down 22.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0007.
- Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- Atlantis Technology (OTC: ATNP) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
