19 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares climbed 18.0% to $46.00, after the company reported an earnings beat for its third quarter.
- Shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 16.8% to $2.71.
- NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) spiked 11.4% to $8.00, after the company announced that the US FDA had granted INDA clearance for its Phase III study of Acelarin in combination with cisplatin for patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer.
- Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) climbed 11.2% to $5.15, after the company announced an alliance with Gears Esports to broadcast Gears 5 Pro League in Latin America.
- Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) shares rose 11.0% to $13.75, after the company reported its third-quarter results and raised its 2019 adjusted earnings guidance.
- Shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) were up 10.8% to $3.60, after the company announced the completion of several strategic transactions.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares rose 9.8% to $140.30. The company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter.
- Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) rose 9.2% to $53.25. The company reported an earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter.
- First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) shares were up 9.0% to $67.49, after the company announced its third-quarter results.
- Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) rose 8.8% to $4.19.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares tumbled 25.6% to $3.25 after the company announced that despite FDA approval, the launch of Baxdela would be delayed due to liquidity issues.
- Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) plummeted 24.7% to $18.30, despite the company reporting third quarter EPS of $0.23, ahead of the Street expectations of $0.19.
- BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares declined 22.4% to $13.01. The company has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $13.50 per share.
- Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) were down 16.0% to $6.05 on news of wildfire-related disruptions.
- Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) shares declined 13.6% to $31.90, as the company reported another earnings miss and issued disappointing near-term guidance.
- Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) were down 10.3% to $2.61, after surging 37.0% in pre-market trading.
- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares tumbled 9.2% to $31.13, after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) declined 9.0% to $20.21, after the company posted disappointing earnings for its third quarter.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares were down 8.7% to $6.02.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.