FreightWaves Radio Preview: Two Experts Look At IMO 2020

The impact of IMO 2020 on diesel prices will be the subject of the lead interview this weekend on FreightWaves Radio.

Co-host John Kingston attended the Argus Fuel Oil conference in Miami during the past week and sat down with two of the company's leading analysts, Stephen Jones and Ed Arnold. Jones is the senior vice president and global head of oil products at Argus Media, and Arnold is a senior consultant whose views of the impact of the IMO 2020 rule were so compelling when FreightWaves Radio interviewed him several months ago that we're bringing him back. The two experts will discuss at length the rule requiring tighter sulfur specifications on ships and the concurrent impact on diesel prices.

Other guests will include Ashley Coker, a FreightWaves editor, who has been tracking the adoption of electronic logging devices (ELDs) in place of automatic onboard recording devices (AOBRDs) for several months. She's going to share her findings and predictions of how the final deadline for getting rid of AOBRDs will play out when it hits in mid-December.

Laura Fava has just joined FreightWaves, charged with expanding our international horizons. But she also comes to FreightWaves from a freight forwarder, and she will discuss the differences between 3PLs and freight forwarders and what the outlook is for the freight forwarding industry.

We've had Mark Solomon on several times to talk about various last-mile and parcel issues. The surprise retirement by an heir apparent at UPS will be on Mark's mind when he joins us.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking, channel 146. It airs from 3-5 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, with a replay that day from 9-11 p.m. and Sunday from 7-9 p.m. It is also available On Demand for SiriusXM streaming subscribers.

Image by Valentin Schönpos from Pixabay