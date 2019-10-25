Market Overview

17 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2019 8:44am   Comments
17 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mohawk Industries, Inc (NYSE: MHK) shares rose 6.1% to $137.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported its third quarter earnings at $2.75 per share, ahead of the Street expectations of $2.64.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) shares rose 5.8% to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company completed enrollment for its phase 2 trial of AR-1105 ahead of schedule.
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares rose 5.7% to $4.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 5% to $10.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares rose 5.0% to $25.84 in pre-market trading.
  • WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) rose 4.6% to $62.00 in pre-market trading, after the company reported an improvement in performance across major markets and sectors for the third quarter, while reiterating its full year guidance.
  • Cemex SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: CX) rose 4.6% to $4.08 in pre-market trading, after the company reported its third quarter results.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 4.2% to $4.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) rose 4.1% to $54.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported third quarter earnings of $1.42 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.24 per share.

Losers

  • Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SES) shares fell 29.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the completion of several strategic transactions.
  • Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) shares fell 22.9% to $18,73 in pre-market trading, despite the company reporting third quarter EPS of $0.23, ahead of the Street expectations of $0.19.
  • Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares fell 15% to $14.25 in pre-market trading. The company has announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 8.4% to $83.890 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its profit guidance for the full year, following weak third quarter results.
  • VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) fell 7.7% to $83.83 in pre-market trading. The company announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, while reiterating its full year guidance.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) fell 7.1% to $64.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) fell 6.6% to $5.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported its third quarter results, with revenue of $11.8 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.09 and net income of $3.5 million.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 6.3% to $6.75 in pre-market trading. The company has reported that it has restored approximately 93 percent of customers who had their power turned off for safety reasons as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff that started on October 23.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

