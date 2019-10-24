5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are up 7% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.42, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $19.2 billion, beating estimates by $1.15 billion. The company also raised full-year sales guidance from $69.5 billion to $71 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares are up 5% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.93, beating estimates by 53 cents per share. Sales came in at $907 million, beating estimates by $36.16 million.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are up 3% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 48 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $1.133 billion, missing estimates by $7 million.
Losers
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are down 8% after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $4.23 per share, missing estimates by 37 cents. Sales came in at $69.98 billion, beating estimates by $1.19 billion.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) shares are down 3% after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.32, beating estimates by 44 cents. Sales came in at $6.959 billion, missing estimates by $261 million.
