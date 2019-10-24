Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/24

Freight Futures market to watch today: Spot Regional Futures

In another quiet trading session, the Trucking Freight Futures markets were relatively unchanged. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201910) closed at $1.410 per mile for the fourth consecutive trading session, as a slight gain in the East region was offset by small declines in both the West and South regions. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910) rose 0.2% to $1.479, while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201910) dropped a fraction to $1.521 as did the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201910), which fell 0.16% to $1.230.

After a two-session slumber, the East began to wake up with the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910) posting a 0.6% gain to $1.599. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201910) eked out a 0.11% gain to close at $1.901 and the PHI to CHI contract slipped 0.32% to close at $0.937. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) settled lower by 0.4% to $2.049, giving back some of the $0.035 gain from the past two sessions. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910) rose 0.5% and settled at $0.992. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201910) dropped $0.01 or 0.63% to $1.589 and the DAL to LAX contract added 0.6% to close at $0.871.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VNU201910, FUT.VEU201910, FUT.VWU201910, FUT.VSU201910

Image Sourced from Pixabay. Credit: John Howard