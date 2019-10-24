21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares rose 39.6% to $10.47 in pre-market trading.
- Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) climbed 37.0% to $3.70 in pre-market trading, after a 1:5 reverse split of its American Depositary Shares.
- CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCT) shares spiked 32.3% to $19.29 in pre-market trading, after the company announced a cash tender offer to purchase up to one‑third of its outstanding shares of Series L preferred stock at $29.12 per share.
- Shares of Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) climbed 19.2% to $100, after the company reported its third-quarter net income and sales way ahead of expectations.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 17.2% to $298.48, after the carmaker announced a surprise profit of $1.86 per share, versus consensus expectations of a loss of 42 cents per share.
- Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) rose 15.4% to $27.54, after the announcement that its Board of Directors was evaluating strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of the company.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) shares climbed 15.1% to $77.
- Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) rose 13.8% to $3.55, after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Montage Resources Corp (NYSE: MR) shares were up 12.5% to $4.22, after the company said that its third-quarter production could exceed the high end of guidance.
- Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) rose 11.9% to $3.65.
Losers
- Nokia Oyj. (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 21.1% to $4.03 in pre-market trading, after the company lowered its guidance for 2019 and 2020, citing digitization pressures and 5G investments.
- Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) were down 19.0% to $2.98 in pre-market trading, after the company preannounced its third-quarter earnings.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares slid 17.9% to $31.88 in pre-market trading, after the company reported its third quarter revenue and earnings short of expectations.
- Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) plummeted 15.6% to $4.92.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares moved lower 14.9% to $2.30
- Shares of Proto Labs Inc(NYSE: PRLB) were down 13.7% to $92.60. The company reported mixed third-quarter results.
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) declined 11.8% to $27.00. The company announced a third-quarter revenue mix.
- Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) slid 11.0% to $4.69. The company’s takeover by Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) raised competition concerns.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares declined 9.1% to $35.63, after the company projected Holiday quarter sales short of expectations.
- Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) were down 9.0% to 80.00. The company has been named in a complaint, along with other makers and distributors of opioids.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) declined 6.3% to 116.00
