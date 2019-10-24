Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2019 1:21pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares rose 39.6% to $10.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) climbed 37.0% to $3.70 in pre-market trading, after a 1:5 reverse split of its American Depositary Shares.
  • CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCT) shares spiked 32.3% to $19.29 in pre-market trading, after the company announced a cash tender offer to purchase up to one‑third of its outstanding shares of Series L preferred stock at $29.12 per share.
  • Shares of Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) climbed 19.2% to $100, after the company reported its third-quarter net income and sales way ahead of expectations.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 17.2% to $298.48, after the carmaker announced a surprise profit of $1.86 per share, versus consensus expectations of a loss of 42 cents per share.
  • Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) rose 15.4% to $27.54, after the announcement that its Board of Directors was evaluating strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of the company.
  • PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) shares climbed 15.1% to $77.
  • Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) rose 13.8% to $3.55, after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat.
  • Montage Resources Corp (NYSE: MR) shares were up 12.5% to $4.22, after the company said that its third-quarter production could exceed the high end of guidance.
  • Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) rose 11.9% to $3.65.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Nokia Oyj. (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 21.1% to $4.03 in pre-market trading, after the company lowered its guidance for 2019 and 2020, citing digitization pressures and 5G investments.
  • Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) were down 19.0% to $2.98 in pre-market trading, after the company preannounced its third-quarter earnings.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares slid 17.9% to $31.88 in pre-market trading, after the company reported its third quarter revenue and earnings short of expectations.
  • Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) plummeted 15.6% to $4.92.
  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares moved lower 14.9% to $2.30
  • Shares of Proto Labs Inc(NYSE: PRLB) were down 13.7% to $92.60. The company reported mixed third-quarter results.
  • NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) declined 11.8% to $27.00. The company announced a third-quarter revenue mix.
  • Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) slid 11.0% to $4.69. The company’s takeover by Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) raised competition concerns.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares declined 9.1% to $35.63, after the company projected Holiday quarter sales short of expectations.
  • Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) were down 9.0% to 80.00. The company has been named in a complaint, along with other makers and distributors of opioids.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) declined 6.3% to 116.00

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + ADS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda To Trim Jobs, GlaxoSmithKline Gets FDA Nod, Edward Lifesciences Posts Q3 Beat-And-Raise
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2019
12 Cheapest Cash Flow Stocks In The S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

SmartDrive Video Insights: What It Takes To Keep Drivers In The Fold