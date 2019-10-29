Market Overview

Has Pain From Boeing's 737 MAX Issues Been Pleasure For Other Aerospace Stocks?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 2:43pm   Comments
Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) shares are down about 26% from highs in February and March of this year as the fallout continues from two mass fatality crashes involving the company's 737 Max jet and the model's subsequent grounding. 

Are investors looking for a Boeing replacement in their portfolio? 

Other companies in the aerospace and defense group have performed well since the 737 Max scandal began. 

Here's a look at the year-to-date performance of some aerospace and defense stocks: 

  • General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is up 12%.
  • Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN) is up 28%.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is up 31%.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is up 32%.

Investigators: Boeing 737 MAX Involved In Lion Air Crash Shouldn't Have Flown

Airline Earnings: Southwest, American Report Strong Q3 Despite Continued 737 MAX Grounding

Posted-In: 737 MAXNews Trading Ideas

