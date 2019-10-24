Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 68 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Citizens Financial Group (OTC: CFGZL) .

. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Advanced Deposition Techs (OTC: ADTC) .

. MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) 's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 20.79% after reaching its new 52-week low.

's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 20.79% after reaching its new 52-week low.



The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Citizens Financial Group (OTC: CFGZL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.03 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.03 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. CBS (NYSE: CBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.4% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $35.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.4% on the day. Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.65 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.07% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.65 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.07% on the day. Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) stock hit $24.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day.

stock hit $24.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day. Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.18% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.18% over the rest of the day. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares set a new yearly low of $115.05 this morning. The stock was down 12.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $115.05 this morning. The stock was down 12.71% on the session. bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock hit a yearly low of $83.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $83.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% for the day. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock moved down 2.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.55 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.55 to open trading. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.05 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.05 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) shares were down 0.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $44.71.

shares were down 0.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $44.71. Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) shares fell to $8.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.91%.

shares fell to $8.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.91%. Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) stock moved down 4.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.82 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.26% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.82 to open trading. Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.78, and later moved up 1.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.78, and later moved up 1.8% over the session. PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.6%. Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) stock hit $1.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.48% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.48% over the course of the day. Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.65 today morning. The stock was down 91.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.65 today morning. The stock was down 91.29% on the session. EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.29, and later moved down 0.47% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.29, and later moved down 0.47% over the session. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock moved down 0.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to open trading. Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) shares were down 0.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.79.

shares were down 0.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.79. BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.77% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.77% for the day. Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.04. Shares then traded down 2.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.04. Shares then traded down 2.87%. Blue Ribbon Income Fund (OTC: BLUBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.26, and later moved up 0.9% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.26, and later moved up 0.9% over the session. SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares fell to $8.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.92%.

shares fell to $8.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.92%. JMP Group (NYSE: JMP) stock hit $3.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.5% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.5% over the course of the day. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.49% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.49% over the rest of the day. Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares moved up 1.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading. Arch Therapeutics (OTC: ARTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.65% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.65% on the day. BNK Petroleum (OTC: BNKPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock hit a yearly low of $3.66 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.66 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% for the day. MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 13.29% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 13.29% over the session. Eguana Technologies (OTC: EGTYF) stock hit $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.48% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.48% over the course of the day. Ynvisible Interactive (OTC: YNVYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 7.23% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 7.23% over the session. Target Group (OTC: CBDY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 5.81% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 5.81% over the session. Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.91% on the day. Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.08 today morning. The stock traded up 1.34% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.08 today morning. The stock traded up 1.34% over the session. CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.97% on the session. Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.71% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.71% on the day. iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.69% on the session. Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) shares were up 20.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.

shares were up 20.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04. Prairie Provident (OTC: PRPRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 4.62% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 4.62% over the session. CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 9.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 9.09%. Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Nortech Systems (NASDAQ: NSYS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.81 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.81 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Focus Graphite (OTC: FCSMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 28.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 28.14% on the session. OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.64, and later moved down 53.28% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.64, and later moved down 53.28% over the session. Water Now (OTC: WTNW) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 7.22% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 7.22% over the session. Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.19% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.19% on the day. Prospero Silver (OTC: PSRVF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session. Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTC: NVSGF) shares were down 6.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were down 6.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. Andrea Electronics (OTC: ANDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.84% on the session. DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) stock hit $1.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.73% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.73% over the course of the day. Lupaka Gold (OTC: LPKGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Pioneering Technology (OTC: PTEFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Laredo Oil (OTC: LRDC) shares moved down 29.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 29.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. Radva (OTC: RDVA) shares were down 49.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.27.

shares were down 49.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.27. Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) stock moved down 99.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved down 99.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0042 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0042 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%. Gratitude Health (OTC: GRTD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Ambient Water (OTC: AWGI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) shares fell to $0.0017 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.0017 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). BPI Energy Holdings (OTC: BPIGF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0001 this morning. The stock was down 83.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0001 this morning. The stock was down 83.33% for the day. Advanced Deposition Techs (OTC: ADTC) stock moved down 55.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0009 to open trading.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.