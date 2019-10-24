Market Overview

Nasdaq Expands Options Offerings
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 24, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Nasdaq Expands Options Offerings

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) on Thursday launched a service to increase access to U.S. options market data. Nasdaq Smart Options provides a real-time data feed sourced from the Options Price Reporting Authority feed.

“The options markets is vitally important to the financial ecosystem, but many users have not been equipped to handle the massive volume of messages from those markets,” Oliver Albers, senior vice president and head of strategic partnerships with Nasdaq’s Global Information Services, said in a press release. “Nasdaq Smart Options provides a manageable feed to provide easier access to this important information and gain valuable market insights.”

The product supports Last Sale trade messages, the National Best Bid and Offer and administrative messages for existing options. It excludes individual exchange Best Bid and Offer data, which enables operation on lower bandwidth cost and lower economic cost.

“This curated data package more closely aligns with the needs and cost parameters of the advisory community and the investing public,” Nasdaq said in a press release.

Nasdaq Smart Options targets traders, retail brokers and asset managers.

“Nasdaq Smart Options enables us to reduce excessive ‘noise’ in our options quotes, with a far more concise display of information, making it easier to see what is really happening in the options market,” customer Christian Amott, CTO of QuoteMedia, said in the release. “We provide our clients with a greatly improved user experience. The 80% reduction in bandwidth results in significant time and cost savings, making the options market much more accessible to our clientele and to the investing public in general.”

