Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Coal Plants Could Lose Up To $7.3 Billion
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 24, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Share:
EU Coal Plants Could Lose Up To $7.3 Billion

Nearly four out of every five coal plants in the EU are running at a loss, research published by London-based think tank Carbon Tracker on Thursday suggested.

What Happened

The research has estimated that 84% of lignite and 76% of hard coal generators in the union are running at a loss.

According to Carbon Tracker’s assessment, the losses made by these two in 2019 could add up to $7.31 billion — with lignite generators losing $3.93 billion and hard coal generators losing $3.37 billion.

The think tank recommends the policymakers to prepare to discontinue hard coal generation by 2025 and lignite by 2030. It predicts that their loses will keep mounting for the foreseeable future, as competition for emission-free energy alternatives increases.

"EU coal generators are hemorrhaging cash because they cannot compete with cheap renewables and gas and this will only get worse. Policymakers and investors should prepare to phase out coal by 2030 at the latest,” the report’s co-author Matt Gray told Reuters.

Germany, Spain, and the Czech Republic are particularly vulnerable, the research says. Coal generators in these three countries alone could account for $4.29 billion, a whopping 59% of the total loss.

What's Next

The research further suggests that while western members of the European Union are announcing coal phase-out plans, the eastern countries lack the “policy incentives” to bring changes like that.

Carbon Tracker mentions Poland as an example in the study. The Eastern European country continues to generate 80% of all its energy through coal, in spite of the EU call for carbon neutrality.

"If EU governments chose to support coal over the long-term, it could create intractable problems, as they will be forced to choose between destroying shareholder value, depleting fiscal resources or undermining economic competitiveness,” the research warns.

Posted-In: coal European Union GermanyNews Eurozone Global Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Africa's Markets Are Getting More Transparent: Report
Asia Pacific Markets Take A Plunge After Another Brexit Delay
McKinsey: 60% Of Banks May Not Survive An Economic Slowdown
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister: Progress Being Made In US-China Trade Talks
China Asks WTO For $2.4B In Sanctions Against US
The Week In Cannabis: Good Policy News, Mixed Stock Performance, Strong Week For ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

3 Top MLPs For High Dividend Yields Up To 10%