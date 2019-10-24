41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares jumped 33.1% to close at $3.66 on Wednesday.
- PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PBBI) shares rose 30.4% to close at $15.06, after the company announced Tuesday a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Centreville Bank, in a transaction valued at approximately $115.5 million, including its wholly owned subsidiary, Putnam Bank.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 28.6% to close at $2.70.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) climbed 19.1% to close at $4.12.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) shares gained 17.9% to close at $6.51.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) rose 17.3% to close at $152.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) surged 16.5% to close at $2.89 after Engine Capital issued a letter to the board of the PDL BioPharma encouraging the company to cease investment activities and commence a review of strategic alternatives.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 16.3% to close at $3.21.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) climbed 15.2% to close at $49.24 following Q4 results.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) jumped 14.6% to close at $18.79.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) rose 13.4% to close at $7.54 following Q3 results.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) climbed 13% to close at $5.84.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 11.9% to close at $3.20.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) climbed 11.8% to close at $2.7050.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares gained 11.7% to close at $3.24, after the company announced that it had achieved a major milestone of selling over 50 DragonFly systems worldwide since the launch of the product’s commercial sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 11.5% to close at $6.12.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 11.3% to close at $3.73.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) jumped 11.1% to close at $3.92.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) jumped 10.5% to close at $4.00.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) rose 10.5% to close at $10.99.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) shares gained 10.4% to close at $4.79, after the company reported its quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of estimates.
Losers
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares declined 38% to close at $3.66. OpGen announced allowance of patent covering Acuitas Lighthouse software.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares dipped 37.6% to close at $9.50 on Wednesday, after the company announced its preliminary third quarter results and revised its full year 2019 guidance.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) dropped 15.7% to close at $22.10 after reporting Q3 results.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) fell 15.7% to close at $9.54 following Q3 results.
- MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 15.3% to close at $9.35, after the company announced the second interim overall survival data from its Phase 3 SOPHIA Study of Margetuximab in patients with HER2-Positive metastatic breast cancer.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) fell 15.2% to close at $21.09, after the company announced a sequential increase in its net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 14.5% to close at $17.64.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) dipped 14.2% to close at $12.80.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares fell 12.4% to close at $15.74, after the company reported lower than expected third quarter earnings of $0.34.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) declined 12.4% to close at $44.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) tumbled 11.6% to close at $1.90 after the company reported a $100 million offering.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) dipped 10.7% to close at $1.83.
- FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) dropped 9.8% to close at $95.01 following Q3 results.
- FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) declined 9.3% to close at $86.00 following downbeat Q3 sales.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 9.2% to close at $49.06, after the company announced better than anticipated earnings and revenue results for the third quarter but lowered its fourth quarter guidance.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 9% to close at $4.63 after the company reported a third-quarter loss and posted revenue below expectations.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares fell 7.5% to close at $118.95, after the company’s third quarter earnings and fourth quarter guidance missed the consensus expectations.
- Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) shares declined 7.3% to close at $2.7635, after the company announced Monday that its Board of Directors and a majority of its shareholders had approved a 1-for-6 reverse stock split.
- Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR) fell 7.1% to close at $73.33, after the company reported its third-quarter earnings and revenues short of expectations.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares declined 6.3% to close at $13.68, after the company reported its third quarter earnings and revenue short of expectations.
