Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for October is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for October will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.