US Workers Ratify Labor Deal With Air Canada
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 24, 2019 11:31am   Comments
Union members belonging to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have ratified a new 10-year contract with Air Canada.

The airline said it was notified of the results by the union on Wednesday. The IBT represents the airline's 700 U.S.-based employees, including air cargo workers.

The long-term agreement, tentatively reached in mid-August,  includes a number of new benefits, including signing bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, guarantees for medical rates and job security, annual raises and the elimination of black-out periods for vacation, according to the Teamsters. 

"This outcome underscores the IBT's and our employees' alignment with Air Canada's successful business strategy to continue building a sustainably profitable, global business," said Craig Landry, executive vice president, operations at Air Canada.

Image Sourced from Pixabay. Credit: Michael Gaida

Posted-In: Air Canada air cargo Freight FreightwavesNews Global Markets

Originally posted here...

 

