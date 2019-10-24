US Workers Ratify Labor Deal With Air Canada

Union members belonging to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have ratified a new 10-year contract with Air Canada.

The airline said it was notified of the results by the union on Wednesday. The IBT represents the airline's 700 U.S.-based employees, including air cargo workers.

The long-term agreement, tentatively reached in mid-August, includes a number of new benefits, including signing bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, guarantees for medical rates and job security, annual raises and the elimination of black-out periods for vacation, according to the Teamsters.

"This outcome underscores the IBT's and our employees' alignment with Air Canada's successful business strategy to continue building a sustainably profitable, global business," said Craig Landry, executive vice president, operations at Air Canada.

