Trump's Tweets: 'Never Trumpers' And Turkish Ceasefire

President Donald Trump had a busy day on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) today with most of it focused on retweeting news coverage of the impeachment inquiry. Here are the highlights.

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

What Is He Talking About?

Trump tweeted several times Wednesday about "Never Trump Republicans," in response to Tuesday's testimony of Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

....Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Taylor, who served under both President George W. Bush and Barack Obama, testified in the impeachment inquiry about the connection between foreign military aid to Ukraine being stalled and investigations into the president's political rival and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Thank you General Mazloum for your kind words and courage. Please extend my warmest regards to the Kurdish people. I look forward to seeing you soon. @mustefabali — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

What Is He Talking About?

Trump lifted economic sanctions from Turkey after Turkish forces agreed to a "permanent" ceasefire along the northern Syrian border. General Mazolum refers to Mazloum Abdi, the commanding general of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The SDF has been under assault since Trump withdrew U.S. forces from northern Syria earlier this month.