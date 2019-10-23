Market Overview

Trump's Tweets: 'Never Trumpers' And Turkish Ceasefire

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 7:08pm   Comments
President Donald Trump had a busy day on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) today with most of it focused on retweeting news coverage of the impeachment inquiry. Here are the highlights.

What Is He Talking About?

Trump tweeted several times Wednesday about "Never Trump Republicans," in response to Tuesday's testimony of Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

Taylor, who served under both President George W. Bush and Barack Obama, testified in the impeachment inquiry about the connection between foreign military aid to Ukraine being stalled and investigations into the president's political rival and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

What Is He Talking About?

Trump lifted economic sanctions from Turkey after Turkish forces agreed to a "permanent" ceasefire along the northern Syrian border. General Mazolum refers to Mazloum Abdi, the commanding general of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The SDF has been under assault since Trump withdrew U.S. forces from northern Syria earlier this month.

