Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Self-Driving Startup Zoox Raises $200M
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 23, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Self-Driving Startup Zoox Raises $200M

Self-driving startup a Zoox has raised $200 million in new convertible note funding, according to media reports. The raise is part of a Series C round that is expected to close later this year or early in 2020.

Investor names were not disclosed. 

Founded in 2014, the Foster City, California-based Zoox stands out from the self-driving vehicle crowd with its plan to build a custom robo-taxi instead of retrofitting existing vehicle platforms.  

The company, which  previously raised a $465 million Series B round, has been testing on public roads in San Francisco and more recently in Las Vegas. It joins competitors such as Cruise, which raised $1.15 billion in May, and Argo AI, which signed a $2.6 billion partnership with Volkswagen in July.

Earlier this week Zoox co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson took a swipe at another self-driving competitor, Tesla, saying the Elon Musk-led electric car maker has "no chance" of  developing autonomous driving technology by its stated 2020 goal, TechCrunch reported. 

The comments, delivered during a conference in San Francisco on October 22, come as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is rolling out functions of its Full Self-Driving suite, which Elon Musk has said will soon be "feature complete."

Tesla is set to disclose its third-quarter earnings today after market close.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves self-driving carsNews Startups General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

16 Stocks With The Highest Long-Term Sales Growth Rate
Roger DaSilva Highlights Unusual Options Activity In Tesla
Tesla Is By Far The Most Profitable Short Trade Of 2019
Wall Street Looks For Direction Amid Mixed Earnings Results
12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Workhorse Group Forms Joint Venture To Advance Truck-Based Drone Business

River Transport News Publisher Addresses Issues Facing River Barge Industry