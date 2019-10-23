Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/23

Freight Futures market to watch today: Van National (VNU) Forward Curve

After three volatile trading sessions caused by the market digesting the true impact of the tariffs and what a new "Phase One" trade deal with China potentially means, relative calm returned to the Trucking Freight Futures markets. The October National contract (FUT.VNU201910) finished the session unchanged at $1.410 per mile as did the East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910), which settled at $1.476 for the third straight day.

Monday saw the November National contract (FUT.VNU201911) trade at $1.510 and on Tuesday, settle at that price again, meaning November is priced at a $0.10 premium over October. With a little over a week until the October futures expiration, the forward curve is pointing to higher short-term National rates (FWD.VNU). The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201910) added another 0.33% to Monday's 1% rise and settled at $1.522. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201910) dropped 0.4% and ended at $1.232.

In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) closed higher by 0.24% to $2.057 as did the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910), which finished 0.51% higher to $0.987. The South saw mixed results with the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) rising 0.58% to $0.866, while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201910) dropped 0.87% or $0.014 to $1.599. In a carryover from Monday, the three East futures contracts all finished the trading session unchanged.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FWD.VNU, FWD7.VNU

