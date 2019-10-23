26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Shares of Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) surged 87.9% to $4.49.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares spiked 56.1% to $4.48, after the company announced that it had achieved a major milestone of selling over 50 DragonFly systems worldwide since the launch of the product’s commercial sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Affiliated Manager Group (NYSE: MGR) shares rose 50.0% to $39.97.
- Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) spiked 31.5% to $9.77, after the company announced that data on its program for the treatment of children with maralixibat will be featured in the late breaking session at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Annual Meeting in November.
- PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PBBI) shares rose 30.0% to $15.02, after the company announced Tuesday a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Centreville Bank, in a transaction valued at approximately $115.5 million, including its wholly owned subsidiary, Putnam Bank.
- Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE: MCI) shares climbed 27.9% to $20.91.
- Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE: KFS) rose 22.0% to $2.77, after the company announced Tuesday that the New York Stock Exchange had granted an additional extension to March 16, 2020 to complete and file its 2018 Form 10-K.
- Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) shares climbed 21.0% to $4.20.
- Shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) rose 19.9% to $64.40.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) shares were up 19.2% to $5.17, after the company reported its quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of estimates.
- Shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) climbed 15.1% to $2.98, after the company announced a new long-term service contract in Europe.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) shares were up 12.3% to $6.20.
Losers
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares dived 40.6% to $9.10, after the company announced its preliminary third quarter results and revised its full year 2019 guidance.
- Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) plunged 26.7% to $6.00.
- Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) shares declined 22.5% to $2.31, after the company announced Monday that its Board of Directors and a majority of its shareholders had approved a 1-for-6 reverse stock split.
- Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) slid 20.0% to $78.88.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 18.2% to $44.20, after the company announced better than anticipated earnings and revenue results for the third quarter but lowered its fourth quarter guidance.
- Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) were down 15.1% to $4.32, after the company reported a third-quarter loss and posted revenue below expectations.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares declined 3.4% to $5.11, after climbing almost 22% in pre-market trading.
- Shares of Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR) nosedived 11.3% to $70.00, after the company reported its third-quarter earnings and revenues short of expectations.
- Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KF) shares were down 10.6% to $25.11.
- Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) traded down 10.1% to $22.36, after the company announced a sequential increase in its net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares declined 9.9% to $13.16, after the company reported its third quarter earnings and revenue short of expectations.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares fell 9.6% to $16.24, after the company reported lower than expected third quarter earnings of $0.34.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares fell 9.0% to $116.96, after the company’s third quarter earnings and fourth quarter guidance missed the consensus expectations.
- MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 9.0% to $10.03, after the company announced the second interim overall survival data from its Phase 3 SOPHIA Study of Margetuximab in patients with HER2-Positive metastatic breast cancer.
