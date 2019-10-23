Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Wednesday morning, 94 companies set new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC).
- Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Vilacto Bio actually traded up 9900.0% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $104.14 today morning. The stock traded down 5.15% over the session.
- Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares moved down 6.07% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.61 to begin trading.
- CBS (NYSE: CBS-A) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.82 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.68% on the day.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares were up 1.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.76.
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares fell to $27.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.61%.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares moved up 0.95% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.90 to begin trading.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.96 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.02% over the rest of the day.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.54% on the session.
- PrairieSky Royalty (OTC: PREKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.47. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.21 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.52%.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares were down 41.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.04.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.14% for the day.
- Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%.
- RPC (NYSE: RES) shares moved down 6.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.43 to begin trading.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.46, and later moved down 5.37% over the session.
- Enerflex (OTC: ENRFF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.99.
- Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.47% over the rest of the day.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock moved down 4.44% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.88 to open trading.
- Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares moved down 2.47% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.18 to begin trading.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.52. Shares then traded down 1.75%.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.47. Shares then traded up 0.73%.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.85 today morning. The stock traded down 13.28% over the session.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12 today morning. The stock traded up 2.48% over the session.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares hit a yearly low of $2.66 today morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.05 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.12% over the rest of the day.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81 today morning. The stock traded down 2.15% over the session.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) stock hit $7.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.7% over the course of the day.
- Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.94% over the rest of the day.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
- Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.23. Shares then traded down 4.86%.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) stock moved down 1.49% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.32 to open trading.
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to begin trading.
- Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.52 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.78%.
- FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.43 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.47% on the session.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock hit $10.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.89% over the course of the day.
- Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 6.88% over the session.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares set a new yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
- Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 16.16%.
- Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.38. Shares then traded down 4.17%.
- Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.
- Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.54. Shares then traded down 2.42%.
- Madalena Energy (OTC: MDLNF) shares moved up 10.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78 today morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
- Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.29% on the day.
- Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) shares moved up 0.61% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading.
- Liberty Defense Holdings (OTC: LDDFF) shares were down 32.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
- Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) stock moved down 15.8% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.31 to open trading.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares fell to $0.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.
- Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock moved up 3.91% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to open trading.
- GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.
- Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock moved down 20.62% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.91 to open trading.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock moved down 2.46% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.52 to open trading.
- MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
- P & F Industries (NASDAQ: PFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.99, and later moved down 6.41% over the session.
- Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) stock hit $0.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.71% over the course of the day.
- Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.003 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
- CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.44, and later moved down 5.07% over the session.
- Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 17.19% for the day.
- Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) shares fell to $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.35%.
- Hugoton Royalty (OTC: HGTXU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.24. Shares then traded down 7.37%.
- Prairie Provident (OTC: PRPRF) shares fell to $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTC: RLGMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27 today morning. The stock traded down 1.44% over the session.
- Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.12, and later moved down 17.56% over the session.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved down 6.57% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares were down 8.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ: APOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.60, and later moved up 383.33% over the session.
- Graphene 3D Lab (OTC: GPHBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 3.98% over the session.
- Greater Cannabis Co (OTC: GCAN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.78% on the session.
- Novra Technologies (OTC: NVRVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 1.28% over the session.
- DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- GroGenesis (OTC: GROG) stock moved up 30.08% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.82% on the session.
- Traverse Energy (OTC: TVETF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- European Electric Metals (OTC: EVXXF) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.03%.
- West Coast Ventures Group (OTC: WCVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0048 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.33% on the day.
- Nextraction Energy (OTC: NXTFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved up 2.0% over the session.
- Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00005 today morning. The stock traded up 9900.0% over the session.
- First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- DNA Print Genomics (OTC: DNAG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
- Global Enter Hldgs (OTC: GBHL) shares moved down 7.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to begin trading.
- Lescarden (OTC: LCAR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
- New America Energy (OTC: NECA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.