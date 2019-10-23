Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday morning, 94 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) .

. Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Vilacto Bio actually traded up 9900.0% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $104.14 today morning. The stock traded down 5.15% over the session.

