Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 10:23am
This morning 86 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Canal Capital (OTC: COWPP).
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 5.85%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
  • American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.90 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock made a new 52-week high of $166.98 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.65 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.35%.
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $135.35. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.98 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.87. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.26 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITBO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.60 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares were up 5.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.71.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.84 on Wednesday, moving up 0.79%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.66.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $140.60 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $63.55. Shares traded up 9.65%.
  • Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.81 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.27. The stock was up 8.07% for the day.
  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.45.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares hit a yearly high of $153.50. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $152.25 for a change of up 5.5%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.92. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.
  • Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.84%.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.20. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Polaris (NYSE: PII) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.61%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.47 for a change of up 1.27%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares hit $96.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.98.
  • National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.35 for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $139.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.27%.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.61 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.42%.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.43.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.
  • LegacyTexas Financial Gr (NASDAQ: LTXB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.71. Shares traded up 1.41%.
  • Retail Opportunity Inv (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares broke to $19.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares hit a yearly high of $28.73. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
  • SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) shares hit $74.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.36. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
  • Aritzia (OTC: ATZAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
  • Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares hit $21.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares set a new yearly high of $33.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.4% on the session.
  • Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.19. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares were up 5.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.80.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.20. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.11.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were up 8.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.90 for a change of up 8.64%.
  • Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.13%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.76. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.75 on Wednesday, moving up 0.75%.
  • Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares hit a yearly high of $22.45. The stock traded up 8.01% on the session.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOODN) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.37% for the day.
  • Regis (NYSE: RGS) shares were up 2.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.45 for a change of up 2.24%.
  • Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares set a new yearly high of $20.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $7.07 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
  • First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares hit $31.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
  • United Community Finl (NASDAQ: UCFC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.94. Shares traded up 1.6%.
  • Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.25 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.
  • Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 14.34%.
  • PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.60. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares set a new yearly high of $16.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) shares hit a yearly high of $17.01. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares were up 6.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.05.
  • Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares broke to $28.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.54%.
  • Constellation (NASDAQ: CNST) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.29. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE: CELP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.88 with a daily change of up 3.52%.
  • First Advantage Bancorp (OTC: FABK) shares hit $29.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.85%.
  • PB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBBI) shares hit a yearly high of $15.00. The stock traded up 30.14% on the session.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) shares hit a yearly high of $4.49. The stock traded up 14.0% on the session.
  • Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.56. Shares traded up 10.14%.
  • Sanara MedTech (OTC: SMTI) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.75%.
  • Bv Financial (OTC: BVFL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.46%.
  • Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Wednesday, moving up 0.63%.
  • Millrock Resources (OTC: MLRKF) shares were up 4.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.12.
  • Premier Development (OTC: PDIV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Wednesday morning, moving up 444.42%.
  • Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.22 on Wednesday, moving up 2.85%.
  • Sonics & Materials (OTC: SIMA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.75. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Qualibou Energy (OTC: QALB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 60.0%.
  • ImmunoCellular (OTC: IMUC) shares broke to $0.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.85%.
  • Quest Mgmt (OTC: QSMG) shares were up 220.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.02.
  • Ezenia! (OTC: EZEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.0%.
  • Canal Capital (OTC: COWPP) shares were up 11.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.39.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

