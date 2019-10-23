Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coal And Intermodal Declines Put Pressure On Norfolk Southern's Profits
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 23, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Coal And Intermodal Declines Put Pressure On Norfolk Southern's Profits

Declining coal and intermodal volumes contributed to a 3% drop in third-quarter profits for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC).

Third-quarter net income fell 6% to $657 million, or $2.49/diluted share, compared with $702 million, or $2.52/diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. 

Operating ratio was 64.9%, which is a third-quarter record, the company said when it released its results on October 23. A lower operating ratio can signal increased profitability. Third-quarter 2018's operating ratio was 65.4%.

Coal volumes slumped in the third quarter, declining 14% from the third quarter of 2018. Intermodal volumes also fell, slipping 5% year-over-year.

Those volume declines contributed to lower revenue for the coal and intermodal segments. The operating revenue for coal fell by 13% to $403 million, while intermodal's operating revenue slipped 5% to $707 million. Operating revenue from merchandise was flat at $1.7 billion. 

Meanwhile, overall third-quarter operating revenue fell 4% to $2.8 billion, with a 2% increase in average revenue partially offsetting a 6% drop in total revenue.

Operating expenses also fell 4% to $1.8 billion amid lower compensation and benefits, equipment rents and fuel prices.

Source: Norfolk Southern

The company said a $32 million write-off of a receivable resulting from a legal dispute unfavorably impacted the operating ratio by 110 basis points and earnings per share by $0.09. 

"Our team achieved a record third-quarter operating ratio while successfully rolling out the first phase of our TOP21 operating plan, followed by the swift transition to the plan's second phase. These efforts produced an 11% reduction in crew starts and recrews compared to the third-quarter last year, robustly outpacing the 6% volume decline while maintaining resilient service that supported an 11th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue per unit growth," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chief executive officer.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Norfolk Southern Corporation Railroads IndustryNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (NSC)

Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2019
US Truckers To Battle Rain, Wind, Snow This Tuesday
Commentary: CSX Offers The First Trip Compliance Reporting
Severe Storm Threat Continues Across South
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Dangerous Weekend Flooding Possible For Gulf Coast
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Tigers Goes Dutch With Rotterdam Mega-Hub